The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
