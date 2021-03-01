Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
