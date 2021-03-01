Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.