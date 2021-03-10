Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
