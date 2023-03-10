Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's foreca…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…