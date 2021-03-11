Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
