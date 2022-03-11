It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 8 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 40% c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…