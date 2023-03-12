Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.