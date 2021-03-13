Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
