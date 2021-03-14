 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

