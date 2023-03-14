Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
