Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.