Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT.