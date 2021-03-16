 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts