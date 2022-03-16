Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
