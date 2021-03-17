Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
