Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North.