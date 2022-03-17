Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.