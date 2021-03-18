Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.