Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.