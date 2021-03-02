 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

