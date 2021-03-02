Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
