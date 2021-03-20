Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
