Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
