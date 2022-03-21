 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

