Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.