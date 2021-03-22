Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. There is onl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree …
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…