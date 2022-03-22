Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.