Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
