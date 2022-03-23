Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Sca…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a…