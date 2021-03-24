Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.