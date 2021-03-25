 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

