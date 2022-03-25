Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
