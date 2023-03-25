Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun …
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…