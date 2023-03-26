The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
