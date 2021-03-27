Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.