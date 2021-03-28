Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
