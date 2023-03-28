Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
