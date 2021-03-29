Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.