Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

