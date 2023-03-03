Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
