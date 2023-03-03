Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.