Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
