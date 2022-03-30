Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairl…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We wi…