Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

