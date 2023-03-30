Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
