Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

