Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 30 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
