Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.