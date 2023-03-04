Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.