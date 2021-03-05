Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.