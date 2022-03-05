The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to …
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. I…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…