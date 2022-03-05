Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.