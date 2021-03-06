Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
