Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.