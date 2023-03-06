Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
